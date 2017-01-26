WSW: New Douglass Center Director Wants to Strengthen Families

A mentoring group for African-American youth led by men of color is to debut this spring at Kalamazoo's Douglass Community Association as part of new Executive Director Cheree Thomas' plan to have the outreach center provide more programming to strengthen families, she tells WMUK's Earlene McMichael today on the WestSouthwest public-affairs show.

WestSouthwest (1/26/17): Cheree Thomas talks with Earlene McMichael

On WestSouthwest, Thomas, a former program manager at the 97-year-old Douglass, also talks about other parts of her vision moving forward, the existing services at the center and plans for financial sustainability (including an endowment), as well as her extensive nonprofit management experience that includes 14 years at the YWCA of Kalamazoo.

Thomas says she is recruiting right now for the upcoming Douglass Young Men of Promise that will serve ages 12 through 25.

"This group is going to focus on young African-American men, recognizing and understanding what internalized racism is, systemic racism and how they can work to overcome and actually create change within their community for their community to be the community they desire it to be and to help them to achieve the promise, whatever that is for them," says Thomas, who replaces Sherry Thomas-Cloud, the new chief executive officer of Family & Children Services based in Kalamazoo.

Longer interview (unaired)

The goal will be, for this group of young men, to be in connection with other African-American men who are in various career paths

"The goal will be, for this group of young men, to be in connection with other African-American men who are in various career paths -- be it education, be it a trade, be it entrepreneurship," Thomas says, "but who may have had some struggles along the way themselves, who can connect with these young youths, share with them their own history, connect them with information, with their history as African-American people, the positive things that have been done and the contributions, and their responsibilities to themselves and to their community to make it better."

Thomas says she is looking forward to the group being "a platform" for young men of color to be heard, noting she envisions members making presentations about their involvement in it.

"There isn't often where we get to hear from young men, particularly young men of color, the positive things that are happening in their lives -- the struggle but then all of the good," says Thomas, who started Dec. 19. "We hear so often about all of the negative that is happening."

She says attention also needs to be paid to "the good at the end. We don't talk about the sustainability of that good. We don't talk about how we wrap around and support the good."

The majority of the youth that I have come in contact with...they're all real good kids. They just have some struggles, and they need us to wrap around them

"The majority of the youth that I have come in contact with this month, and before, they're all real good kids. They just have some struggles, and they need us to wrap around them. I am a firm believer in 'The Village.' And Douglass is a village. And because we are a village, it's our responsibility to take care of the other members of the village."

Thomas asks the community to support the Douglass with both financial and in-kind support, with the latter including volunteer opportunities such as with youth initiatives, the food-distribution program and the community garden.

The Toledo, Ohio, native was most recently program manager at the Michigan Coalition to End Domestic & Sexual Violence, and before that a program manager at the Douglass. She had previously worked at the YWCA of Kalamazoo in many roles, eventually rising to director of the women's domestic violence and housing services.

