WSW: Trayvon Martin's Mother: 'No Choice' Than Mull Public Office

Sybrina Fulton says she was catapulted from her quiet life as a civil service worker into high-profile anti-violence activism when her son Trayvon Martin was slain five years ago by a neighborhood watch volunteer. While it helped lead to the Black Lives Matter movement that draws attention to senseless deaths of African-Americans, Fulton says more is needed, like changes in laws. So she's contemplating running for office and will decide within the next few months. She speaks March 29 in Kalamazoo.

WestSouthwest (3/20/17): Sybrina Fulton talks with WMUK's Earlene McMichael

Fulton is Earlene McMichael's guest today on WestSouthwest, the public-affairs show airing at 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays on WMUK 102.1 FM. Fulton is delivering a free keynote address at 7 p.m. at Chenery Auditorium in Kalamazoo as part of the Western Michigan University Lee Honors College's "Fulfilling America's Promise: Racial Equity and Justice" lecture series.

It was five years ago last month that Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old from the Miama area, was killed. Fulton and Trayvon's father, Tracy Martin, have just-released the book, "Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin." Fulton tells McMichael that, while many books have been written about the prosecution of George Zimmerman and his acquittal in the death of her son over the years, she felt it was time to tell the family's side of the story.