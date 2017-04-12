WestSouthwest: Live @Chenery With Trayvon Martin's Mother Sybrina Fulton

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of slain Florida teenager Trayvon Martin, spoke in Kalamazoo on March 29, and WMUK was there recording live. After her keynote address at Chenery Auditorium, our own Local Morning Edition Host Earlene McMichael interviewed her onstage for 40 minutes. A condensed version of that conversation airs at 9:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13 on WestSouthwest, our award-winning public affairs show. 


Sybrina Fulton and WMUK's Earlene McMichael confer before their onstage interview at Chenery Auditorium.
Credit Earlene McMichael | WMUK

In her interview with McMichael before an audience of about 700 people, Fulton talked about the forces driving her to full-time anti-violence activism, the importance of civic engagement from volunteerism and voting to jury service, her faith in youth to solve America's pressing social problems, forgiveness, politics, gun violence, racial profiling, her organization for grieving mothers, her on-going healing process, and her future plans, which could include an inspirational book.

Fulton's talk was the culminating event in a racial equity and social justice lecture series sponsored by Western Michigan University’s Lee Honors College. Her appearance coincides with the five-year anniversary of the shooting death of the unarmed Trayvon by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman that focused the nation’s attention on senseless deaths of African-Americans, especially of men.

Fulton, a self-described "regular mom" and "average person" who now runs a foundation devoted to social-justice issues, and Trayvon’s father, Tracy Martin, recently released a book  titled “Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin.”

McMichael's interview followed Fulton's 20-minute keynote address. After the interview, McMichael moderated a Q&A session between the audience and Fulton.

This interview airs at 9:30 a.m. & 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13 on the WestSouthwest public-affairs show on WMUK 102.1 FM, an NPR affiliate.

